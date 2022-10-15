ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Barktoberfest helped raised money for a paws-itively good cause on Saturday.

The second annual Barktoberfest took place at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. Dog yoga, a pup cake walk and a costume contest were just some of the activities attendees could participate in.

All of the proceeds from this event go to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter and Main Street Elizabethton to help make the community more pet friendly.

“The friends of the animal shelter [are] here raising funds just and also helping to bring awareness to pet health and pet needs within our community,” said Courtney Bean, Main Street Elizabethton Director.

Main Street Elizabethton will reportedly be launching a pet-friendly campaign for the town within the next year.