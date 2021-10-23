Barktoberfest: Food, fun and games benefitting Carter County animal shelter

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Riverside Tap House in Elizabethton is holding a benefit event for the Elizabethton/ Carter County Animal Shelter.

According to a social media post from the Riverside Taphouse, the featured food, drinks, adoptable dogs, a vendor fair, puppy bandana decorating, lawn games, and more.

A German menu was provided by Big Dan’s Barbeque and Jiggy ray’s Pizzeria.

In addition, there will be a silent auction and raffle that ran until 7 p.m. Participants had the opportunity to bid on local goods while at the same time supporting pets in the community.

All proceeds will go toward Friends of the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter.

Owners were able to dress up their pets and compete in a customer contest featuring three categories.

Doggy and Me

Most Creative

Overall Champ

The day wrapped up at 8:30 p.m. with live music from “Know-Nothing Steve” who will play songs about dog love.

The post also lists items that are needed by the animal shelter, those items are: