JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local barbershop is holding a 24-hour haircut event for charity.

Breaker Barber Company of Johnson City is fundraising for Isaiah 117 House, which provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

Barbers started cutting hair at 9 a.m. Friday and will continue through 9 a.m. Saturday.

The event is taking place at Charlotte’s Florals, 211 West Walnut Street in Johnson City.