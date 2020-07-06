Barberitos plans grand opening at new Abingdon location on July 13

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A new Barberitos location is opening in Abingdon, Virginia on July 13.

According to a release from the restaurant chain, the new location is located at 101 Cook Street.

The release says guests will be able to eat in the dining room during the grand opening with proper spacing allotted between tables and thorough cleaning performed by employees.

A drawing will be held during the week of the grand opening to receive free Barberitos for a year in the form of 52 meal vouchers that include an entree and a drink.

Other prizes in the drawing include t-shirts and other gifts.

