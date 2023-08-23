GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Exchange Club of Greeneville is hosting a Barbecue, Bluegrass, and Brews event to raise money for local organizations in the community.

Jim Holt, past-president of the club, said the more money they raise the more they can help out those in need.

“We’re hoping that we can increase and maintain our charitable giving that’s really our goal,” Holt said.

The event will include live bluegrass music from two different bands, barbecue vendors for guests to try different foods, and 18 craft beer vendors that will line West Depot Street.

“We have tickets for those who just want to eat barbecue and those that just want to listen to bluegrass,” said Jerry Anderson, organizer of the event. “We’ve got tickets for those people that want to add the 18 craft beers that we’re having and they can sample those.”

Anderson told News Channel that the event is also in celebration of the revitalization of Depot Street.

“We’re hoping that it’ll just bring people together,” said Anderson. “There’s a number of businesses that have really struggled on Depot Street for these past two years.”

The event will be on Aug. 26 from 5-9 p.m. on West Depot Street. Guests can purchase tickets for the event on the Exchange Club of Greeneville’s website.