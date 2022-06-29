JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, protests across the nation and at a local level have been organized.

In Tennessee, a trigger law and the ruling of a federal court allowed the state to put into effect a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In response, some members of the Tri-Cities community have organized their own protest.

A Bans Off Our Bodies abortion rights protest will start at the corner of the West State of Franklin and University Parkway Saturday at 12 p.m. Organizers say the protest will aim to raise awareness about bodily autonomy and to urge lawmakers not to restrict the practice.

Participants will first meet at the Thomas Stadium parking lot.

Organizer Priscilla Quillin told News Channel 11 that the peaceful rally will allow community members to voice their concerns surrounding the Supreme Court decision.

“July 2 will be one of the many days we as a community will stand and speak to fight for our rights as women and as people,” Quillin said in a written statement. “To remind the Supreme Court that we will not stop until every single one of us shares the right to decide what is best for our bodies.

“I myself will not stop until our children and most importantly our girls can grow up in a world that offers equity, safe resources, available health care and the right to choose their future. Bring your voices and your banners, and let’s take back what’s ours, peacefully.”

Kate Craig, a candidate for the District 3 Senate seat, described the protest as a “patriotic duty to protect…fundamental rights to freedom.”

“The overturning of Roe v. Wade set a dangerous precedent for everyone who needs reproductive health,” Craig said. “Roe v. Wade guaranteed safe abortions. Prior to 1973, women were dying due to back-alley, coat-hanger, home-concoction abortions. This is what will happen again because banning abortions won’t stop abortions. People we know and love will die.”

In Tennessee, the six-week ban on abortions went into effect Tuesday, June 28 — a few days after the highest Court overturned the 1973 ruling.