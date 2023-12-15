CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organizations from all over the state are helping with tornado relief in Middle Tennessee, including agencies in the Tri-Cities region.

Jennifer Greenwell with the Bank of Tennessee sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities crew to discuss a drive underway to help those impacted.

She said you can drop off items at any of their branch locations in the region.

Organizers are asking for new, unopened items such as clothing, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 21.