Bands & Balloons: ‘Scrubs’ Thanksgiving Parade’ to bring joy to patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital will be treated to the hospital’s first-ever Thanksgiving parade Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the “Scrubs’ Thanksgiving Parade” will begin at 9 a.m. at the main entrance of the children’s hospital.

Children will be able to observe college mascots, marching bands, animals and “life-sized balloons of beloved cartoons and characters” from the windows of their rooms.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will also be live at the parade, helping to host the event. You can watch the parade live on WJHL.com.