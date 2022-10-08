JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Nassar Shabazi, also known as Doc, had a special celebration thrown for him on behalf of Ballad Health’s Wellness Center.

Friends, family and team members at the Wellness Center gathered with cake, gifts and well-wishes for Doc, who shared a little wisdom with everyone.

“A good part of my longevity and lifespan is because of regular exercise and this great center. I’m really proud of this center,” said Doc.

He has been working out at the Wellness Center six days a week for 30 years, and said his favorite ways to work out are taking a dip in the pool and logging miles on the treadmill.

Doc was the first surgeon general at Mountain Home Va. Medical Center in Johnson City. He turned 100 years old on Friday.