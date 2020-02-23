Ballad to resume cardiac cases Monday after internal investigation into death “cluster” at Holston Valley Medical Center last week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials issued a statement Sunday detailing that all cardiac surgical procedures were stopped after a “cluster” of post-cardiovascular deaths occurred at Holston Valley Medical Center, but after an internal review, will resume Monday.

Whenever there is a death or any circumstance that seems out of the norm, Ballad’s statement said that the most important thing is to make sure they take all steps to protect patients from harm.

“Last week, there were post-cardiovascular surgical deaths. What concerned the team was that it is atypical for us to see a cluster so close together. This does NOT mean anything was wrong with the care. But, as any high-quality organization would do, the team, including the physicians and staff, felt it was important to elevate this issue voluntarily. We did so,” Ballad Health CEO of Kingsport Market Operations, Lindy White wrote in the statement. “Ballad Health deployed its quality support team, infection prevention team, and corporate resources to assist Holston Valley in reviewing the situation.”

“The ultimate conclusion is that the outcomes were not outside the scope of what would be expected based on the severity of the patients’ illnesses,” White said. ” On the basis of these clear findings, we will resume regular cardiac cases on Monday.”

The statement also said that ” an individual, or individuals, who chose to take matters into their own hands,” sharing inaccurate information concerning the deaths and review process.

“I want to be clear about this: This is not tolerable, and steps will be taken to identify who violated our policies, and maybe even the law. We will seek to hold anyone accountable who spreads misinformation about patient care, and we will do so unapologetically,” White said in the statement.

White wrote in the statement that she spoke with Ballad Health leadership and confirmed her concern was warranted.

“If you are the person or persons who violated the trust of this process, the respectable thing to do would be to step forward, and take responsibility for your action. I would encourage you to do this,” the statement said.

