Ballad to open urgent care in Lee County Wednesday

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health will open an urgent care center in Lee County, Va. Wednesday as it continues moving toward reopening a hospital there.



Ronnie Montgomery, who chairs the Lee County Hospital Authority, called the opening “a significant step in our journey to return important healthcare services to Lee County.”



The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. The center is next to the future site of the hospital and will have eight full-time employees, including doctors, nurses and radiologic technologists.



Those staff, and the equipment at the center, will move to Lee County Community Hospital’s emergency department when the hospital opens. Ballad plans to open the hospital in fall 2020.



Ballad Vice President Monty McLaurin said the center will increase access to physicians in Virginia’s westernmost county, which has been without a hospital since 2013. “Our biggest goal remains opening Lee County Community Hospital, but in the meantime, we’re excited this new urgent care center will immediately be able to care for more Lee County community members close to home,” McLaurin said.



The center will offer typical urgent care services, treating minor illnesses and injuries, providing x-rays and lab capabilities and working to transfer patients needing a higher level of care to other facilities.



Ballad has negotiated with the hospital authority since early this year about reopening the hospital as a 10-bed critical access facility. The system has also collaborated with a 20-member local advisory committee. That committee completed a community needs assessment aimed at better understanding the types of services the hospital will need, and the hospital authority approved the assessment Sept. 17.



Ballad is applying with the Virginia Department of Health and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to get the hospital designated as a critical access facility.



