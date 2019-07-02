Ballad says plaintiffs’ opposition to dismissal motion is extraneous

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Attorneys for Ballad Health have responded to a request in federal court to keep alive a lawsuit filed against the health system and the ETSU Physicians Group.

Earlier this month, Ballad filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which claims there is a conflict of interest and possible violation of anti-trust law because certain members of the Ballad board also sit on the ETSU Board of Trustees.

Last Friday, attorneys for the plaintiffs filed an opposition to the motion to dismiss. Those court documents compared Ballad Health to an octopus that “rains havoc” and “perpetrates gloom and doom.”

In federal court documents obtained Tuesday by News Channel 11, Ballad’s attorneys claim the plaintiffs added 200 pages of “completely extraneous documentation that aims solely to distract from plaintiffs’ deficient complaint” and said the judge should move forward with dismissing the case.

You can read Ballad’s response below:

Ballad Response to Motion by Anonymous iBvi6lqXeU on Scribd