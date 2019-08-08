Ballad responds to statements made at FTC panel

More than a month after the Federal Trade Commission brought Ballad Health into a national spotlight, the health system has responded to some claims that came to light during a 90-minute panel.

In a 21-page document, Ballad Health responds to 10 claims made during the panel, which was part of the FTC’s continuing study into Certificates of Public Advantage.

“Due to significant time constraints, many statements were made during the panel that did not provide the complete picture,” Ballad says in the letter.

PREVIOUS STORY: Public forum highlights criticism, questions about Ballad Health COPA agreement

Ballad’s response addresses concerns brought up such as the health system’s decision to restructure trauma and NICU services in the region, the effects of a “hub-and-spoke” model for healthcare systems, and efforts made to keep doors open in rural hospitals.

Here are some highlights from Ballad’s response:

“A panelist stated that Ballad’s decision to consolidate certain trauma services and NICU services were bad for patients, the region and the economy.”

Ballad addresses this claim by referencing local stakeholders, including Holston Medical Group physicians, supported those decisions.

In their response, Ballad says that it’s rare for a region of our size to have two Level I trauma centers – two Level I trauma centers in a 35-mile radius serving 1 million people.

The letter compares our region to New Hampshire, which has one Level I trauma center in the entire state, and Nashville, which has one Level I trauma center to serve 1.9 million people.

The response cites a 2013 study that says limiting the number of trauma centers in a region reduces the use of high-cost resources.

The letter goes on to say that the new trauma system will “better connect emergency and trauma services across Ballad’s diverse geography to ensure that patients get the right care in the right place as quickly as possible.”

Ballad estimates in the letter that about .05 percent of all emergency cases will be relocated to Johnson City Medical Center. Medical emergencies such as strokes and heart attacks will continue to be treated in the emergency room closest to the patient.

As far as the consolidation of NICU services, Ballad responded to the claim by citing studies that report “higher volume center with medical and surgical specialties provide the best chance for success for newborns.”

The letter says that the NICU at Holston Valley had an average daily census of about 15, and Niswonger’s sat at about 30. The letter says the region “barely had the volume to support” one Level III NICU, and the region was home to two that were 30 minutes apart.

Community members haven’t damped their discontent aimed at Ballad’s decision to restructure trauma centers and NICU services – citizens have camped outside of Holston Valley Medical Center since May to protest the planned changes.

2. Claim: ‘Hub-and-spoke models’ are hospital-centric like Ballad bankrupt rural hospitals and take services out of areas where such services should be given locally.”

Ballad’s response to this claim, made by HMG’s president and CEO Scott Fowler, call the comments “outdated” and “ill-informed.”

Ballad says the hub-and-spoke model, which consists of a regional medical center complimented by surrounding community hospitals, are essential in conserving resources. The letter points to the 108 rural hospitals that have closed in the U.S. since 2010 and argues that the model helps rural hospitals keep rural-hospital doors open.

Pre-merger, at least three hospitals were in the crosshairs of closure, the letter says, and the merger helped keep those hospitals open by combining resources.

READ MORE: Federal Trade Commission may study Ballad Health’s impacts

The letter points out that Ballad opened a new hospital in Unicoi and announced plans to reopen Lee County’s shuttered hospital in the face of rural hospital closure across the nation.

“The hub-and-spoke model allows Ballad to keep rural hospitals open while enhancing healthcare services across the entire region,” the letter states.

3. Claim: Hospital-centric models like Ballad overestimate the value of providers in high-specialty center over need to have providers in rural areas and underestimate the need to have acute care centers close to patients.

Ballad responded by saying that complex care is best provided at high-volume hospitals.

The letter argues that patients are more likely to suffer complications if treated by medical teams who only see similar cases on occasion rather than teams in high-volume hospitals that have more exposure to patients in similar cases.

Evolving medical care is another factor the letter references.

“There is a clear difference in the quality of care that can be provided for high-acuity conditions at higher volume hospitals,” the letter reads.

4. Claim: Ballad is moving services, including drug, lab testing and imaging, from outpatient setting to inpatient settings, which is increasing costs.”

Ballad says in the letter that the majority of the health system’s revenue comes from outpatient services because more services are moving to an outpatient setting.

According to the letter, HMG was involved in managing the independent physicians in outpatient surgery centers in Kingsport and Bristol before the merger.



The letter says when Wellmont and independent physician owners in the agreement decided not to renew HMG’s management of the centers, HMG applied for a certificate of need to operate a competitive surgery center.

The letter continues to state that HMG filed a second Certificate of Need for another competing surgery center in Kingsport.

Ballad argues that the atient market has grown “increasingly competitive” since the merger, citing HMG’s two Certificates of Need in the past 18 months.