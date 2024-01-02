JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Flu activity in Tennessee and Virginia is “very high” according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) flu report.

In our region, Ballad Health officials said RSV levels are stabilizing, while flu and COVID-19 infections continue to rise.

“I do believe we are right in the peak of our respiratory viral infection season,” Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift told News Channel 11.

The health system confirmed it administered 1,759 positive flu tests across the system between Christmas Eve and Dec. 30.

The Centers for Disease Control’s most recent flu activity report shows Tennessee in with “very high” flu activity (Photo: The Centers for Disease Control).

Swift said local wastewater data indicates COVID-19 cases are also climbing. Something she said is reflected at Ballad facilities.

“We’re seeing more cases that are coming in through urgent cares and (emergency departments), but also we’re seeing a few more admissions at our facilities,” Swift said. “We really do expect those numbers to potentially continue to increase a little bit.”

Ballad is currently treating 162 patients for COVID-19 in its hospitals.

With public schools returning to classes this week and many returning to work, Swift said the prevention is still the best cure for high infection rates.

“It’s not too late to get vaccine[s] and that’s for children and adults,” Swift said of both flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters.

Though the shots take about two weeks to reach complete effectiveness, Swift said you get some protection immediately.

If you do notice flu-like symptoms in yourself or your child, Swift said staying home is the safest option.

“We really want people to not go to work, to not go to school,” said Swift. “If you’re sick, it’s important to stay home until you’re fully recovered.”

Though it’s hard to predict how long flu season will last, Swift said respiratory infections will likely increase for the next two to three weeks—including infections like the common cold—but we aren’t out of the woods yet.

“The thing to remember is even once we peak in those weeks, it’s still a lot of infections as we come off of that curve,” said Swift.