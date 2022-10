KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Health and safety of children in the region are always at the forefront for officials with Ballad Health.

In recent weeks, the health care system added a new pediatric emergency room at Indian Path Community Hospital to help them further on the mission of providing the best care to children across the Tri-Cities.

Dwight Owens, the administrator of Indian Path Community Hospital, spoke with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team about what this move means.