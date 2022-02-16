JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced new incentives in an effort to retain staff members.

The health system said it will open up to 11 new childcare centers for employees’ children and expand two existing childcare centers.

Ballad will also cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for employees who pursue higher education for an initial degree in nursing, imaging, medical technology, surgical technology, and catheterization lab technology. Tuition reimbursement will be offered to employees who wish to obtain a higher level of professional education, like an RN with an associate degree who would like a bachelor’s degree.

The health system will also give staff the option to cash out their paid time off, allowing them to get up to 40 hours of salary with a payout in May.

Staff members can earn up to a $2,500 bonus for referring experienced RNs who ultimately get hired; $1,500 for experienced LPNs, RTs, surgical technologists, and medical technicians; and $500 for certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists, and certified medical assistants.