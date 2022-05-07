JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – To combat severe stresses found within the healthcare system, Ballad Health announced the creation of “Lavender Rooms” throughout the system for staff to decompress.

According to a press release, each tertiary hospital will contain their own rooms. Facilities in Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center were unveiled on Friday.

“Lavender Rooms are designed to provide short-term stress relief,” the release said. “And will be a respite for team members coping with the mental, emotional and physical burdens of providing bedside care.”

Each room is styled like a spa and features a suite of tools to help workers when they find the time to enter:

Zero-gravity chairs

Salt Walls

Digital Cinema Sensory Screens

“We wanted to provide some place where folks could go while they were in the building to reenergize and have some peace and tranquility,” JCMC CEO Kenny Shafer told News Channel 11. “Because when people come to work here they give everything that they have.”

The rooms were built through $500,000 in funding from the Ballad Health Foundation.