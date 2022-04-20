ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Children’s Resource Center (CRC) located in the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon on Wednesday.

Ballad said in a release that the new CRC will help families in the area with preventing injuries and illness as well as providing information to parents. The CRC acts as an umbrella for family and community engagement programs offered by Ballad.

“We have everything from injury prevention to physical activity to healthy recipes, ways for families to be active together and free ways to be able to do that so kids can be active with zero cost,” said Tara Chadwell, director of the CRC.

Some programs offered by the CRC include safety and injury prevention education, including the importance of using bike helmets, medication safety inside the home and child passenger safety. The CRC will also offer wellness and literacy programs.