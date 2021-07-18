Ballad Health: Wise County Sheriff’s deputy injured in line of duty in stable condition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy who was injured while on duty Saturday is in stable condition at the Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC), according to a spokesperson with Ballad Health.

The deputy, who hasn’t been identified, was stabbed while searching for two missing juveniles in the Appalachia, Virginia area.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the deputy found a vehicle with two people inside. A 16-year-old boy exited the vehicle, and an altercation began.

The 16-year-old then stabbed the deputy, leading the deputy to shoot the boy, who died at the scene.

The other passenger in the vehicle, a 13-year-old girl, was not injured.

The deputy was flown to JCMC and is currently being treated for multiple stab wounds.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

