Ballad Health updates deputy condition after early morning shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an early morning traffic stop led to a multi-hour standoff with local police, Ballad Health officials have confirmed that an injured Sullivan County deputy was stable condition as of 3 p.m. on Friday.

While the exact conditions that led to the shooting are still under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy provided a rough timeline of events that began in the first minutes of Jan. 21:

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop Alan Coulter, 54, who police say had multiple outstanding warrants. Coulter fled from police, Cassidy said, then jumped out of his vehicle and barricaded himself inside of a building on Riley Hollow Road. Deputies tried to approach Coulter, who allegedly shot through the building’s door, hitting a deputy. Another deputy on the scene helped the injured deputy leave, and they were transported to Johnson City Medical Center in critical condition. The injured deputy was awaiting surgery as of 6 a.m. on Friday. The deputy was treated by the JCMC Trauma Team, according to a tweet from Ballad CEO Alan Levine, and was upgraded to stable condition according to a Ballad marketing communications VP Molly Luton.

Multiple Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were seen visiting the building Friday morning and afternoon, and Ballad health officials have not updated the deputy’s status as of 4:30 p.m., Jan. 21.