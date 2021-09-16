Ballad Health unveils new clinic at Tusculum University campus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thanks to a new partnership between Tusculum University and Ballad Health, students and staff will now have a new clinic on the Greenville campus.

Representatives from the University, the City of Tusculum and Ballad Health met Thursday, Sept. 16 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new clinic.

The clinic will provide a wide variety of services including preventative, primary and urgent care. In addition, specialist referrals and wellness exams will be offered.

“When we had saw this a couple of years ago, we never thought that we would have been in a pandemic when we’d open this. But I really find that has been a positive because sometimes it’s just a mild symptom and having problems getting the students transportation to go get tested or checked, we’re able to provide that here on campus now,” said Assistant Professor for the College of Nursing and Family Practitioner for Ballad Health Alice Lawson.

The new clinic will be located in the Meen Center on the university campus.