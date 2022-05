JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health artistically celebrated National Nurses and Healthcare weeks Thursday by unveiling a mural dedicated to hospital workers.

The mural at the Johnson City Medical Center also honors 110 years of the hospital itself and was designed by local artist Bill Bledsoe.

Some of the features of the mural include key moments in the medical center’s history.

An unveiling ceremony was held at the mural site Thursday afternoon.