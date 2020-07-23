Ballad Health unveils HEART air service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health unveiled its new helicopter service on Thursday.

The Highlands Air Rescue and Transport service, or HEART, is a partnership with Med-Trans Corporation to provide emergency medical air transportation to the region.

HEART replaces the Wings Air Rescue and Wellmont branding that Ballad previously used.

“Ballad Health has a centralized communication center. They dispatch us and do flight following, which means they know where we are all the time. They also know where the Virginia State Police is all the time,” said Med-Trans Local Program Director Dwain Rowe. “So this enhances safety for both of our services and the patients in the region.”

The health system will maintain its partnership with the Virginia State Police Medflight program.

Last year, Ballad picked Med-Trans — known locally as Wings Air Rescue — as its sole air ambulance provider.