Ballad Health to resume elective surgeries Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health will resume elective surgeries on Wednesday after suspending them last week due to a recall affecting surgical gowns.

The healthcare system announced on Monday that postponed surgeries are in the process of being rescheduled.

On Friday, Ballad said elective surgeries scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were suspended because of potential sterility issues with Cardinal Health surgical procedure packs, which include surgical gowns and other items used during surgeries.

Cardinal Health instructed hospitals not to use the surgical packs, leading to a supply disruption.

Ballad says suspending elective surgeries allowed it to secure the inventory necessary for emergency and urgent procedures. The health system says it doesn’t know if there will be additional supply disruptions.