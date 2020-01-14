Ballad Health to open new urgent cares in Kingsport, Banner Elk

(WJHL) – Ballad Health is planning to open two new urgent care facilities, according to a Tuesday release.

According to the release, those locations will be in Kingsport and Banner Elk, North Carolina.

The release states that this would be Ballad’s first service location in North Carolina.

“While many rural communities continue to experience the loss of access due to hospital closures and flight from rural regions, Ballad Health is investing in the region surrounding our tertiary referral hospitals,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “This investment is in addition to the nearly 200 new providers Ballad Health has recruited to the Appalachian Highlands region.”

According to the release, the Kingsport clinic will offer primary and urgent care, as well as diagnostic care services.

Ballad officials are planning to build at the corner of West Stone Drive and Netherland Inn Road. They expect to open the facility by early 2021.

The release stated that “Ballad Health was invited by the community to open an urgent care center, where access to care is not always available nearby.”

Ballad Health stated more details about that location will be announced at a later date. The plan is to open it over the summer.