Ballad Health to invest $9.3 million for renovations at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced plans to invest millions of dollars into Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.

A release from Ballad states the $9.3 million investment will allow the hospital to “further increase the quality and accessibility of healthcare in Southwest Virginia.”

The investment will allow for renovations at Lonesome Pine and will also allow for the purchase of the Armory building next door. According to Ballad, the projects stemming from the investment will open doors for more services in the Big Stone Gap community.

Ballad Health leaders will provide more details at a media briefing Wednesday at 10 a.m.