Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify

Ballad Health to host free holiday event at MeadowView featuring Santa Claus

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
santa clause_1543612700206.jpg.jpg

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health will be hosting a free event at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center on December 7, and the big man himself will be there.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the public is invited to the Morning Miracle Express event on Saturday, December 7.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and goes until noon.

“All children are miracles in their own ways, and the Morning Miracle Express is just one way we hope to bring a smile to each child who attends this holiday season,” said Tara Chadwell, director of the Ballad Health Children’s Resource Center.

The release says there will be five Christmas-themed activity stations, each designed to educate children about healthy lifestyles.

A photographer will also be available for families who wish to have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss