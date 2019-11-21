Ballad Health to host free holiday event at MeadowView featuring Santa Claus

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health will be hosting a free event at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center on December 7, and the big man himself will be there.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the public is invited to the Morning Miracle Express event on Saturday, December 7.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and goes until noon.

“All children are miracles in their own ways, and the Morning Miracle Express is just one way we hope to bring a smile to each child who attends this holiday season,” said Tara Chadwell, director of the Ballad Health Children’s Resource Center.

The release says there will be five Christmas-themed activity stations, each designed to educate children about healthy lifestyles.

A photographer will also be available for families who wish to have their picture taken with Santa Claus.