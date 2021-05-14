Ballad Health to host drive-thru hiring clinic June 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – To fill openings within the regional healthcare system, Ballad Health is hosting a drive-thru hiring event on June 1.

According a Facebook event page, openings are available in all nursing and hospital support roles. Applicants are encouraged to prepare resumes and arrive ready to interview, with the possibility of employment offers on-site.

No application is required before arrival.

In-person interviews open at 11 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Ronald McDonald House located at 400 N State of Franklin Road. Interviews close at 6 p.m. the same day.

If an offer is not extended on June 1, job seekers are encouraged to keep an eye out for similar events from Ballad.

For more information regarding careers with Ballad Health, visit www.balladhealth.org/careers or call at 423-302-3299.