Ballad Health to expand wellness classes to communities across the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is expanding services offered by its Health Resources Center.

The health system said on Friday that it will be bringing its health and wellness classes directly to communities across the region.

The Health Resources Center, which consists of a team of healthcare professionals, will be able to travel anywhere in Ballad’s service area to teach health-related classes.

The new service will be offered beginning February 1. Free classes will cover topics such as management and prevention of diabetes and chronic conditions, healthy cooking, stress management, and smoking cessation.

As part of the expansion, the Health Resources Center located inside the Fort Henry Mall will be relocated to 1905 Amerian Way. The location will be closed from January 8 through February 3, when the new location is set to open.

Ballad says classes at the mall location will still be offered through January 7.

There is an additional Health Resources Center located in Johnson City on the main floor of the Wellness Center at 200 Med Tech Parkway. A calendar of events at both locations is available online.