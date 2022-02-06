Ballad Health to expand ECMO program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has teamed up with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to train and expand their ECMO team.

ECMO is a medical treatment that oxygenates a patient’s blood when lungs aren’t able to.

“I know the people, the Johnson City and surrounding area will really benefit from having this technology there at Ballad,” ECMO Medical Director for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Dr. Brian Bridges.

ECMO can be used to help very sick COVID-19 patients, as well as patients with other serious medical issues.

“We’ve been doing ECMO for the past six years but our limitations have been continuing to care for that patient beyond just the initial start,” Johnson City Medical Center CEO Kenny Shafer said.

Patients would usually need to be moved to places like Vanderbilt, but come late spring, Johnson City Medical Center will have more capabilities.

“We would expect you know late spring, end of April, early May, to really kind of take this to the next level and be able to broaden the spectrum of folks that we can accept and keep those patients for longer without having to transfer,” Shafer said.

That’s thanks to a Vanderbilt training that about a dozen employees recently received.

“This is not just a twelve person team of nurses, RT’s, surgeons, and critical care doctors and perfusionists,” Shafer said. “It’s everybody in the facility rallying behind this to know that this is something this is something so important that we all need to get behind.”

Johnson City Medical Center will be receiving new ECMO equipment within the next month that will have more safety features and be easier to use.

The technology will give Tri-Cities residents the ability to stay closer to home, and have the best shot at survival.

“It’s not an everyday resource, but we are thankful that we have technology and knowledge to implement it when it’s necessary,” Johnson City Medical Center Critical Care Physician Dr. Leon Bass said.