Ballad Health to announce new partnership to improve region’s health, social services

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health plans to unveil a new partnership Thursday with the STRONG Accountable Care Community.

According to a media release from Ballad Health, the “partnership and coordinated care network” will be announced at 11 a.m. at the United Way of Bristol.

The release states the partnership aims to “enhance community members’ health and well-being – even outside of hospital walls.”

The partnership has been dubbed “Unite Tennessee and Unite Virginia.” It is comprised of Ballad Health, the STRONG ACC and Unite Us, which is described as a national technology company.

According to the release, Unite Tennessee and Unite Virginia will help those in the Tri-Cities region who have unmet needs in healthcare and social services.

“Within Ballad Health, Unite Tennessee and Unite Virginia will allow specially-trained staff, conducting health-related social needs screenings for gaps in care such as food and housing insecurity, transportation challenges or other obstacles, to connect with community organizations committed to resolving those issues,” the release states. “The network, however, is not dependent on Ballad Health. Participating organizations will also be able to refer clients to each other – even if the people they’re referring aren’t Ballad Health patients.”

More details are expected to be released at Thursday’s briefing.