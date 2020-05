JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has learned that Ballad Health will be making an announcement to bring hundreds of jobs to the Tri-Cities area.

A source has told News Channel 11’s Josh Smith that Ballad Health will announce that hundreds of jobs are coming to the region during their 10 a.m. news conference on Thursday.

