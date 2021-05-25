Ballad Health to announce $2 million investment for food insecurity needs, substance abuse treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials say they plan to announce a $2 million investment as part of an initiative to help the Tri-Cities region.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the investment will be announced virtually on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m.

“The goal of the initiative stretches across several different areas of disparity, including food insecurity, parenting and resilience training and substance abuse treatment, by investing in organizations that strategize to combat each issue,” the release states.

During the scheduled announcement, Ballad Health plans to release more details on the services that will be included as part of the investment.

