JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health provided notice of a “data privacy incident” on Friday.

The healthcare system said that in January an investigation began after unusual activity was noticed on an employee’s e-mail account. On Feb. 17, it was determined that the employee’s e-mail account was accessed without authorization for a “limited” amount of time, according to a statement from Ballad.

Ballad says it was not possible to determine which messages or attachments may have been accessed or viewed without permission, but out of an abundance of caution, a manual review of the account’s contents was performed in order to see whether sensitive information was contained in them. That review process was completed on March 16.

The health system also says it recently completed an effort to identify the addresses of those affected.

The statement says that the types of personal information that could have been accessed include:

Name

Address

DOB

Medical History

Medical Condition

Treatment information

Medical record number

Diagnosis code

Patient account number

The healthcare system says it is unaware of any misuse of individual information.

Ballad says no social security numbers were in the information that may have been accessed, however, the statement encourages “potentially impacted individuals” to keep an eye out for instances of identity theft or fraud by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits. Ballad added that any suspicious activity should be reported to an insurance company, health care provider or financial institution.

Since the event, Ballad says it has taken steps to secure the employee’s e-mail account. The statement also says the company is continuing to educate its workforce on the importance of security regarding Ballad’s email system and have altered state and federal regulators to the incident.

Anyone who would like any additional information regarding the incident can call contact Ballad at 855-482-1570 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Alternatively those seeking information can write Ballad’s Privacy Officer at 1019 West Oakland Avenue, Suite four in Johnson City, Tenn. 37604.