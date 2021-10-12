Ballad Health seeking to hire nurses, other positions at drive-thru job fair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is looking to hire employees in a variety of departments Thursday at a drive-thru job fair.

According to a release from Ballad, the job fair will be held at Johnston Memorial Hospital (JMH) from noon until 4 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Ballad Health is looking to fill positions in the following areas:

Nursing

Nursing Support

Technician Roles

While Ballad Health is hoping to hire employees in the above departments, the hospital system will be accepting applications for all positions.

The release states JMH is specifically seeking registered nurses, nurse aides, phlebotomists, medical lab technicians, ultrasound technicians and CT technicians.

A sign-on bonus will be offered for “certain nursing positions at Johnston Memorial” as well at Ballad’s other largest hospitals in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City. The bonus will only be offered to new employees who do not have a work history with Ballad and includes a 30-month commitment.

Anyone planning on attending the job fair should bring a resume and be ready for on-the-spot interviews. Ballad Health asks that all applicants wear a mask.

For more information on employment with Ballad Health, click here.