BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Thursday unveiled three pharmacy dispensing robots that it says will advance medication safety and pharmacy efficiency.

The new Omnicell XR2 robots at Bristol Regional Medical Center are part of a central pharmacy dispensing system that distributes medicine to all 20 Ballad hospitals.

Chief Administrative Officer Marvin Eichorn said the new system will allow pharmacists “to actually be at the bedside with our patients versus doing work that these robots are now going to be doing.”

The project was a year and a half in the making, Eichorn said.

According to Ballad, the system will reduce expired medication waste by dispensing medicine that is closest to expiring. It will also provide “complete, real-time visibility to every dose and its expiration date.”

Patient safety will also be increased by using 100% barcode scanning, according to Ballad.

Bristol Regional Medical Center was selected as the location for the robots due to its central location in Ballad’s service area.

With Bristol being the “Birthplace of Country Music,” the robots were given the country music-themed names of Dolly, Johnny, and June.