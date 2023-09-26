JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health and Southern Appalachian Medical Management (SAMM) have donated tens of thousands of dollars to a local food bank during Hunger Action Month.

A release from Ballad Health states the hospital system and SAMM, which represents local orthopedic surgeon practices, teamed up for a second year to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Together, Ballad and SAMM donated a combined $50,000 to Second Harvest, with each organization donating $25,000.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee provides food assistance to eight counties in the region.