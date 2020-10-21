Ballad Health responds to surgery photo posted to social media

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is responding to a photo posted online that shows a healthcare provider performing surgery in a racing helmet.

The photo was posted as part of the #WearYourHelmetToWork movement.

News Channel 11 is not showing the photo due to permission not being granted.

Ballad released this statement regarding the photo:

“This is not a HIPPA violation because no identification of the patient or patient information is revealed in the photograph or social media post. However, while not a HIPPA violation, this is unacceptable and in violation of our internal policies. We are taking appropriate measures to address this directly with the care provider.”

Ballad Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss