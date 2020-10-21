Ballad Health responds to surgery photo posted to social media

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is responding to a photo posted online that shows a healthcare provider performing surgery in a racing helmet.
The photo was posted as part of the #WearYourHelmetToWork movement.
News Channel 11 is not showing the photo due to permission not being granted.
Ballad released this statement regarding the photo:
“This is not a HIPPA violation because no identification of the patient or patient information is revealed in the photograph or social media post. However, while not a HIPPA violation, this is unacceptable and in violation of our internal policies. We are taking appropriate measures to address this directly with the care provider.”Ballad Health