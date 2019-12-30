Ballad Health reports spike in flu-like illness

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials say a spike in the spread of flu-like illness is resulting in more cases being treated at local hospitals.

Ballad Health continues to take precautionary measures to protect patients.

Ballad is asking that anyone younger than 18-years-old not to visit people in the hospital to stop the spread of the flu.

During Christmas week alone, Ballad Health reports a jump in flu-like illness cases.

“We reported over 500 cases just within our facilities in the past week,” said Ballad Health Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift. “So we know that if we are seeing 500 people with flu coming to our ED’s, that the burden in the community is much higher so people really need to be aware that flu is in full swing.”

Ballad Health said as of Saturday, they’ve treated more than 1,000 flu cases so far this season. Health professionals remind patients it’s not too late to get a flu shot, and if you’re not feeling well, just stay home.