Ballad Health reports major drop in flu cases over past two weeks

Flu cases at Ballad Health hospitals and emergency rooms have declined rapidly the past two weeks after peaking the week of Christmas. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The number of people with the flu being treated at Ballad Health hospitals dropped to its lowest level in five weeks last week. The decrease was even sharper in the system’s urgent cares and other outpatient settings, reaching its lowest level since mid-November.

Ballad reported 50 people were seen in emergency rooms or admitted to the hospital during the week that ended Saturday. That’s less than a third the total of any of the previous three weeks and the lowest total since the week ending Dec. 4, when just 28 people were seen or admitted with the flu.

Positive flu cases at Ballad’s non-hospital locations totaled just 11 last week — three weeks after they had been at 423. That total was the lowest it had been since the week ending Nov. 16, and outpatient flu numbers had averaged 265 a week for the past six weeks, though they have now declined for four straight weeks.

The hospital flu numbers peaked the week ending Christmas Day, at 220, and totaled 171 both the week ending Dec. 18 and the week ending Jan. 1.

Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Jamie Swift, told News Channel 11 last week she hoped the case trend was declining but she wasn’t sure whether children returning to school would prompt a case increase. So far, it hasn’t.