Ballad Health reports 5 flu deaths so far this season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to officials with Ballad Health, there have been five flu deaths at Ballad facilities since the season started.

Due to HIPPA regulations, officials could not comment on the ages or locations of the flu deaths.

According to the CDC, flu season typically starts in October and continues into the spring.

Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee State Health Department confirmed that 10 children have died during flu season in the volunteer state so far.

Health officials said 45 of 95 counties in the state have had at least one confirmed flu positive result in recent weeks.

Several local school systems have also closed due to illness over the past several days.

