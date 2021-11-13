Ballad Health releases statement on the passing of Officer Michael Chandler

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health released a statement on the passing of the police officer from Big Stone Gap that was shot in the line of duty on Nov. 13.

The statement said the Ballad family is “devasted” by the loss of the young police officer who was “serving his community and died making the ultimate sacrifice.”

The statement continues by saying that they are praying for Officer Chandler as well as his family and caregivers.

In addition, Ballad Health officials said they are praying for the law enforcement members that are seeking to bring the person or person responsible for the tragedy to justice.