Ballad Health releases new Appalachian Highlands video featuring Folk Soul Revival

(WJHL)- A new video highlighting and promoting the region as the “Appalachian Highlands” has been released by Ballad Health officials.

Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine discussed the new ad at Thursday’s news briefing.

“I’m going to show you a quick video that we’re going to be releasing. This video was produced for us after having been written by a very popular band called Folk Soul Revival. Folk Soul Revival is a band that was formed in Southwest Virginia in 2008. They’re local, they are from here…they wrote a song about our region, ” Levine said.

It was in December 2018 when local leaders released the first Appalachian Highlands ad to promote our region.

Another new ad to promote the region as “Appalachian Highlands” was released in August 2019.

When talking to officials in late 2019, Beth Rhinehart, Bristol Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, said using the Appalachian Highlands name the name could help market the region beyond Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol.

WATCH: Road to Regionalism town hall

You can watch the updated Appalachian Highlands promotion video in the tweet from Ballad Health below.