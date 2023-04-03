JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has updated its masking policy, which largely no longer requires face masks in all but a few facilities.

A post from Ballad Health on April 3 states that “in general, universal masking will no longer be required in Ballad Health facilities,” with a few exceptions.

Team members must still be masked when providing direct care for immunocompromised patients. Ballad Health specifically stated all patients in the system’s cancer centers fall under that classification.

Any Ballad Health workers who wish to continue to wear masks out of personal preference are permitted to do so. Additionally, the hospital system stated that if a patient requests staff wear a mask while caring for them, that request should be honored.

Ballad Health stated that masking guidelines at its facilities are updated based on community transmission of COVID-19.