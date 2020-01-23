Ballad Health ranked #29 on Forbes list for ‘America’s Best Employers For Diversity’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a recent article on Forbes.com was a list of America’s best employers for diversity in 2020.

Ballad Health was #29 on that list.

The website read in part, “Forbes not only added this vertical to its reporting coverage but also partnered with market research firm Statista to highlight America’s best employers for diversity. This year marks our third annual list.”

The following were the top 10 businesses on that list:

SAP Henry Ford Health System Procter & Gamble Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Visa Ultimate Software Group Levi Strauss & Co Duke University JLL Tufts Health Plan

Ballad Health tweeted about the list on Thursday.