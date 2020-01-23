Ballad Health ranked #29 on Forbes list for ‘America’s Best Employers For Diversity’

1  of  2
Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a recent article on Forbes.com was a list of America’s best employers for diversity in 2020.

Ballad Health was #29 on that list.

The website read in part, “Forbes not only added this vertical to its reporting coverage but also partnered with market research firm Statista to highlight America’s best employers for diversity. This year marks our third annual list.”

The following were the top 10 businesses on that list:

  1. SAP
  2. Henry Ford Health System
  3. Procter & Gamble
  4. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
  5. Visa
  6. Ultimate Software Group
  7. Levi Strauss & Co
  8. Duke University
  9. JLL
  10. Tufts Health Plan

Ballad Health tweeted about the list on Thursday.

