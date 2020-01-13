Ballad Health protest organizer announces end to protest outside of Holston Valley

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The months-long protest against Ballad Health outside of Holston Valley Medical Center is coming to an end, according to protest organizer Dani Cook.

Cook says the Rally for the Valley protest will “focus its efforts in a grass roots movement to establish a Hospital Authority” which will include town halls, community forums, meetings with legislators, and canvassing.

The announcement comes after the City of Kingsport issued a violation notice to the protesters for violating a recently passed city ordinance that prohibits certain structures on public rights of way.

Protesters have been posted outside of Holston Valley for 257 days, according to Cook.

“Our focus is on saving healthcare for the region and we are determined to continue in those efforts,” Cook said in an email on Monday.

