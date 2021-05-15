Ballad Health pledges to match Abingdon Police Department fundraiser to support Chief Lane

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A day after Norton Police Chief James Lane was discharged from Johnson City Medical Center, Ballad Health pledged to match funds raised by the Abingdon Police Department in support of Lane, who was shot twice May 7.

Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said the following in a statement Saturday:

To our friends at the Abingdon, Virginia Police Department, whatever you raise, Ballad Health will match it. Chief Lane has protected our hospital in Norton, and supported our team for a long time. It is our turn to return the favor to him and his family. Ballad Health Chairman/CEO Alan Levine

The Abingdon, Virginia Police Department said that donations can be made at First Bank & Trust Co. in Norton, Virginia at 1026 Park Ave.