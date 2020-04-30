Ballad Health plans to resume non-emergency procedures on May 4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Beginning Monday, May 4, Ballad Health officials plan to move forward with conducting surgeries of non-emergent cases.

This is one of the first steps in resuming to regular operations for the health care system.

Ballad Health plans to slowly and safely start allowing cases to reopen the 12 facilities to perform these surgical cases. Those 12 facilities are:

Bristol Regional Medical Center

Franklin Woods Community Hospital

Greeneville Community Hospital East

Hawkins County Community Hospital

Holston Valley Medical Center

Indian Path Community Hospital

Johnson City Medical Center

Johnston Memorial Hospital

Norton Community Hospital

Russell County Hospital

Smyth County Community Hospital

Sycamore Shoals Hospital

The health care system plans to also increase its testing capacity as soon as Thursday.

Before a patient arrives at any of the Ballad Health facilities for a surgical procedure, they will first be screened for COVID-19.

“Patients can expect, when they receive a call to be scheduled for surgery, to also be given a time that we would be COVID testing them, so that we can have these results back in time to make sure that they’re surgeries are as safe as possible, not only for them but also for the staff and the physicians caring for them,” Ballad Health general surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Jackson said.

In a weekly press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Jackson states that if a patient has a positive COVID-19 test, their surgery would be delayed and they would not be allowed to come into Ballad Health facilities.

“As long as these tests remain negative, the patients will come in the day of surgery with one visitor and we will ask that both the patient and the visitor continue to wear a face mask and then go through our routine screening at our entry points,” Dr. Jackson said.

Aside from surgeries, testing will be available to anyone who feels that they want or need to be tested

“Community members who still would like to be tested would still need to go through our nurse connect hotline,” Ballad Health chief operating officer, Eric Deaton said.

The 24-hour Nurse Connect Hotline is 833-8-BALLAD (833‑822-5523).

The price for the testing will be $52.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said, “We of course would be willing to bill insurance. If a patient falls within our charity policy then we wouldn’t charge them anything or we would write off the amount.”

Meanwhile, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is asked to donate plasma because treatment has been successful within Ballad Health’s hospital doors.

“We now have five patients that have received the convalescent plasma through this process,” Deaton said. “We are very grateful to that donor. So, thank you whoever you are. We really are appreciative of that.”

There is no antibody test that has been validated by the FDA for COVID-19, therefore Ballad Health plans to hold off on using or advocating for the test.

“The tests that Ballad Health uses are 100% supported by the FDA,” Levine stated. “There is not a high degree of reliability with the results of those tests. You should not use antibody testing as a definitive diagnosis of COVID-19.”

Levine added that there has been a growing concern that people may parish because they are skipping emergency hospital visits due to the fear of contracting coronavirus. He advised people to not take a chance on their health and to seek urgent care when needed.