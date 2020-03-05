Ballad Health: Patient tests negative for coronavirus

1  of  2
(WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released a statement Thursday morning that a patient has tested negative for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said Wednesday they were awaiting results.

Thursday, officials updated the public saying in part, “That test result was negative for COVID-19. There have been no positive COVID-19 cases identified in Ballad Health facilities.”

Tennessee State health officials also confirmed Thursday that there is the first coronavirus case in the state in Middle Tennessee, specifically Williamson County.

