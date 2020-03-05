Ballad Health: Patient tests negative for coronavirus

(WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released a statement Thursday morning that a patient has tested negative for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said Wednesday they were awaiting results.

Thursday, officials updated the public saying in part, “That test result was negative for COVID-19. There have been no positive COVID-19 cases identified in Ballad Health facilities.”

Tennessee State health officials also confirmed Thursday that there is the first coronavirus case in the state in Middle Tennessee, specifically Williamson County.

You can continue to follow the latest with coronavirus coverage locally, and across the nation on WJHL.com HERE.