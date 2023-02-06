JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — To address the growing need for behavioral health services, Ballad Health has opened up a 24-hour center at the Woordridge psychiatric hospital to help those experiencing mental health crises.

The behavioral health clinic provides inpatient and outpatient services to address the various needs of adults, children, and seniors.

“There is no stigma, there is no judgement here when you come to us we’re going to give you our best to give you the care that you receive to put you in the right direction,” said Rebecca Pullon, nurse manager at the detox unit.

In December, the clinic had a soft opening and has treated over 100 patients so far.

“They are cared for by a staff that is trained to respond to these type of emergencies,” said Tammy Albright, Ballad CEO of behavioral health services. “We’ve been working a long time to make this a reality.”

Those seeking assistance can make an appointment at any Ballad Health location. For emergency situations, call Ballad’s crisis hotline at 1-800-366-1132.